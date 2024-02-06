NBC Securities Inc. Invests $61,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

