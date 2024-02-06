New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,626 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of MOS opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

