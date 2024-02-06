New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,652 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after buying an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

