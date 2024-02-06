New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,414 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

