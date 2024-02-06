New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.