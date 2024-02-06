New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 107 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.11.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

