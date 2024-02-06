New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 311 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.