New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,861,842.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,507,101.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 98,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,638,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,610 shares of company stock worth $106,731,324. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of SNOW opened at $215.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $220.67.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
Read More
