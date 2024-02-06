New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 78.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,506,000 after acquiring an additional 868,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

