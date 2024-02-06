New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $206.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.