New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average is $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.