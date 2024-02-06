New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.29.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

ESS stock opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.15 and a 200-day moving average of $229.10. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

