New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,761,000 after purchasing an additional 669,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

