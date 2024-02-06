New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,761,000 after purchasing an additional 669,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
