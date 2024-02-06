New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after buying an additional 460,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after buying an additional 335,868 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,373,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE:CDAY opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,312.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Ceridian HCM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CDAY

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.