New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

