New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

