New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,909 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL opened at $217.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

