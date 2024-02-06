New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,407 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 98,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,499 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,840,000 after buying an additional 418,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

