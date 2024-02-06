New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

FSLR stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

