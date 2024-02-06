New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $986,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,659,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

