New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

