New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 73.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 32.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.