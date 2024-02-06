New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.5 %

Western Digital stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

