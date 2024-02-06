New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SJM opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,153.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

