New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 718 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Citigroup decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

