New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Textron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $86.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

