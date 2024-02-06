New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after acquiring an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.43. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

