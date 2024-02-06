New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Ventas worth $15,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of VTR opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,483.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.