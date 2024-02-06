New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.74 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $16,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

ABG stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.80. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

