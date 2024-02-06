NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,651 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 145.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

