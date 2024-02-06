NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.