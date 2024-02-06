NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

SNPS opened at $559.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.97 and a 12 month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

