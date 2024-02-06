NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,527,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after acquiring an additional 842,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

