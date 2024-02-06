NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 141.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.