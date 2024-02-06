NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,760 shares of company stock valued at $28,673,991. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

