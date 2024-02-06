NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $430.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.52.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

