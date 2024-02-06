NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.56.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

