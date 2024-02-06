NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Landstar System by 500.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $192.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.97. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on LSTR

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.