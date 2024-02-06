NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 99 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,543,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,878 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $182.64. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

