NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,026,000 after purchasing an additional 266,091 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

