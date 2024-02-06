NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,256.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,176.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $996.59. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,307.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

