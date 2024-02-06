NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.11. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

