NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average is $137.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $146.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

