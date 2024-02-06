NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 267 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.33 and a 12-month high of $219.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.