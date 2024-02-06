NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after acquiring an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $174.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

