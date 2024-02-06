NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 361 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 1.1 %

TTC opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.27.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Toro’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.