NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 37 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $321.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $330.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.17 and its 200 day moving average is $292.70.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.44.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

