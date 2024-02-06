NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 651 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 93.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 58.8% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $328,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 16.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 28.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

