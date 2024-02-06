NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $272.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.68 and a 200-day moving average of $208.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.01 and a 52 week high of $276.99.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,114 shares of company stock worth $47,813,989. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.11.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

