NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $234.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.80. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.04 and a 1 year high of $235.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

